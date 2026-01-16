My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Up 35.9% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $547.19 thousand and $17.72 thousand worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,202,345 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

