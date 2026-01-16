Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $480,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

