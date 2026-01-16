Titomic (ASX:TTT) Insider Mira Ricardel Buys 1,700,000 Shares of Stock

Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT – Get Free Report) insider Mira Ricardel bought 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 per share, with a total value of A$391,000.00.

Mira Ricardel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Titomic alerts:

On Friday, December 19th, Mira Ricardel purchased 120,000 shares of Titomic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00.

Titomic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $357.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71.

About Titomic

Titomic Limited provides manufacturing and technology solutions for high-performance metal additive manufacturing in Australia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers cold spray additive manufacturing machines and manufactured products. It also engages in the sales, marketing, and customer relationship activities. In addition, the company provides metal coating and repair services. It serves defense, aerospace, mining, energy, and transport industries. Titomic Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mount Waverley, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.