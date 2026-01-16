Shentu (CTK) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Shentu (CTK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Shentu has a market cap of $41.51 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 154,747,157 coins and its circulating supply is 154,742,682 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

