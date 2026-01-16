Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Prossimo Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $430.00 target price on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.67.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $378.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

