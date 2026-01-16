Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 803 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,724,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $641.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $644.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

