Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 37,304 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,304 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $196.91.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.