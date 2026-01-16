Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $23,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 51.9% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

About Bristol Myers Squibb



Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.



