Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.23 and last traded at $129.24, with a volume of 507490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 21.74%.The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.