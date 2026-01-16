KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $66.90, with a volume of 13863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBCSY shares. Zacks Research lowered KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KBC Group

KBC Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. KBC Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBC Group SA will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.