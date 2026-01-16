Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.4375.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Shares of EOSE opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.11. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 135,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,630.54. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $7,495,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,153,272 shares in the company, valued at $32,277,547.28. The trade was a 18.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,335. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

