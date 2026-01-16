Brokerages Set Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $15.00

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

LBTYA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.72). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 41.44%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $371,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 79.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 207.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

