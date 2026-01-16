Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.20.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $438.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 292.38, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

