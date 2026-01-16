Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Tesla stock opened at $438.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 292.38, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Xiaotong Zhu (SVP, APAC) acquired roughly $6.65M in Tesla stock options, which can be read as management confidence in regional growth and future upside. Capitalizing On Growth Prospects, Xiaotong Zhu Acquires A Substantial $6.65M In Tesla Stock Options
- Positive Sentiment: Battery/supply chain upside — Tesla opened a U.S. lithium refinery (Texas) to strengthen domestic battery feedstock and potentially lower cell costs, supporting margins long term. Tesla Touts First-Of-Its-Kind Lithium Refinery In US — Elon Musk Calls It ‘Largest’ In America
- Positive Sentiment: AI/robotics narrative persists — Positive reactions to Optimus V3 and related commentary are keeping the stock tied to a broader AI/robotics growth story, which investors seeing Tesla as more than an automaker view as upside. Investor Praises Optimus V3 Robot – ‘Nobody Will Remember That Tesla Ever Made a Car?’
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance mixed — Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating, reflecting market uncertainty and keeping a large dealer/analyst voice steady but not bullish. Tesla Barclays Gives a Neutral Rating
- Negative Sentiment: FSD shift to subscription — Musk’s announcement that FSD will no longer be sold for a one?time fee (effective Feb. 14) has provoked customer backlash, uncertainty about revenue recognition, and concerns that it signals struggles monetizing autonomy; the move triggered volatility and is cited by some funds as a reason to trim exposure. Tesla to offer self-driving software only on monthly basis from Feb 14, Musk says
- Negative Sentiment: Big fund selling — ARK/other high?profile managers trimmed Tesla positions (Cathie Wood sold roughly $38M), signaling profit?taking and reducing a key source of demand. Cathie Wood Sells $38M Tesla Position, Buys $50M Broadcom
- Negative Sentiment: Execution & valuation risk ahead of earnings — Analysts warn Tesla has “little room for error” into Q4 (earnings late January); declining deliveries, rising competition and high valuation make disappointing numbers a catalyst for a larger pullback. Tesla’s Earnings Loom With Almost No Room for Error
- Negative Sentiment: Robotaxi/competition concerns — Social and analyst chatter about robotaxi delays and intensifying competition (including AI chip rivals) add longer?term risk to expectations that currently support the multiple. Tesla Stock (TSLA) Opinions on Robotaxi Delays and Price Drop
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
