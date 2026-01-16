Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys 1,233 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 138.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.28 price objective (up previously from $19.05) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $444.00 to $439.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.20.

Tesla Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $438.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.38, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

