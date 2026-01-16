Short Interest in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Decreases By 59.0%

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 298 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the December 15th total of 727 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 434 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 434 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

