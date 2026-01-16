Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 12,656,683 Shares of Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $133,021,738.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,541,253 shares in the company, valued at $646,798,569.03. This represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,662,484 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $17,190,084.56.

On Monday, January 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,871,715 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,928,370.55.

On Friday, January 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,255,356 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $24,425,505.48.

On Thursday, January 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,772,193 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $18,200,422.11.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 872,599 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $8,795,797.92.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,862,063 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $19,439,937.72.

RDW stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Redwire Corporation has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $26.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Redwire last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $103.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 70.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDW. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $9.00 price target on Redwire in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Redwire from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Industrial Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP now owns 85,496,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 49,765,262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,372,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,206,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter worth approximately $32,652,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 489.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,049,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 871,223 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

