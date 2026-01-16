Insider Selling: Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Insider Sells $17,887.50 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ahn sold 1,350 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $17,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Ahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Kenneth Ahn sold 50,000 shares of Hagerty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $643,000.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Kenneth Ahn sold 164,870 shares of Hagerty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $2,108,687.30.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Kenneth Ahn sold 24,247 shares of Hagerty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $317,150.76.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Kenneth Ahn sold 10,883 shares of Hagerty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $139,846.55.

Hagerty Stock Performance

NYSE HGTY opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Hagerty had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $359.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HGTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hagerty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hagerty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 2,374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty is a specialized automotive lifestyle and insurance company that caters primarily to collectible car enthusiasts. Its core business centers on offering classic vehicle insurance policies designed to protect antique, vintage and specialty automobiles, motorcycles and boats. These policies typically feature agreed-value coverage, flexible usage options and access to restoration services, aligning with the unique needs of collectors and hobbyists.

Beyond insurance, Hagerty operates a comprehensive suite of community and content services under its automotive lifestyle brand.

