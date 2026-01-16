EULAV Asset Management Sells 7,999 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 2.3% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $99,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.58.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total value of $24,656,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,755,467.96. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total value of $18,529,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,556,551.57. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,276 shares of company stock worth $64,784,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,009.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $941.02 and a 200-day moving average of $891.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 71.22% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

