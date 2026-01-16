Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Shares Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Crane NXT worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 2,449.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,446,000 after buying an additional 1,701,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the second quarter valued at $32,163,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 40.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,284,000 after purchasing an additional 322,033 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the second quarter worth about $17,264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,864,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crane NXT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crane NXT from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane NXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

