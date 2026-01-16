Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Holdings Lessened by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $198.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.41.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

