EULAV Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,493,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $110,562,000. Munro Partners lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after buying an additional 605,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after acquiring an additional 420,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,030,000.
Insider Activity at CoreWeave
In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 154,479 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $12,066,354.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 61,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,674,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,861,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,332,969.10. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,802,031 shares of company stock worth $878,977,171.
CoreWeave Trading Up 5.8%
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius Research set a $140.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $92.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — TSMC’s blowout Q4 signaled strong AI compute demand, sparking a rally in AI?infrastructure names including CoreWeave as investors chase capacity plays. TSMC Blowout Q4 Starts A Chain Reaction — CoreWeave, Nebius Lead The FOMO Flood
- Positive Sentiment: CEO defense and sentiment repair — CEO Michael Intrator has publicly pushed back on criticism, which market coverage credits with restoring short?term confidence and supporting the bounce. CEO Michael Intrator Is Taking CoreWeave Bears Head On
- Positive Sentiment: Broader bullish view on AI stocks — analysis arguing the AI group is entering more disciplined growth underpins investor appetite for high?growth infrastructure names like CRWV. AI Stocks: Speculative Hype or Disciplined Growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Partner/demand context — coverage of Galaxy Digital and other hyperscalers highlights sustained data?center demand and existing partnership links that could benefit CoreWeave if capacity is delivered on time. The Bullish Case for Galaxy Digital in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive positioning flagged — a MarketBeat roundup ranks CoreWeave as the least attractive of five GPU?as?a?service providers due to reliance on third?party data centers during its build?out, a nuance investors should weigh against growth. The 5 Best GPU-as-a-Service Providers for 2026—And 1 Clear Winner
- Negative Sentiment: Material litigation risk — multiple securities class actions allege CoreWeave misled investors about delays at the Denton, TX data center (linked to OpenAI capacity). Law?firm filings and the Hagens Berman complaint are the primary catalysts for recent downside and volatility. CoreWeave Faces Securities Class Action Over Denton Data Center Completion Delays
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — large sales by insider Brannin Mcbee in January increase perceived selling pressure and raise governance/optics concerns for some investors. CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $784,282.95 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Execution and balance?sheet risk — analysts warn a planned doubling of 2026 capex plus elevated leverage/interest costs could strain margins and amplify downside if delivery or demand slip. CoreWeave’s 2026 CapEx Spend to Double: High Risk or High Reward?
CoreWeave Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
