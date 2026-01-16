BP (LON:BP) Insider Buys £310.98 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Carol Howle acquired 73 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 per share, with a total value of £310.98.

BP Stock Up 1.5%

LON:BP opened at GBX 443.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 443.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 426.21. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 379.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 562.30. The company has a market cap of £86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 to GBX 525 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BP from GBX 490 to GBX 525 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BP from GBX 460 to GBX 480 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 490.

BP News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insider purchase: A BP insider, Carol Howle, bought 73 shares at ~GBX 426 — a small vote of confidence from management-level ownership that can be read positively by investors. Insider Buy

Wind JV uncertainty: BP says it won’t yet abandon UK wind projects after a partner exited, signaling BP is still engaged in offshore renewables but faces partner/financial stress in that segment — this tempers green-growth expectations but does not yet force major write-offs. Negative Sentiment: Large impairment hits flagged: BP warned of up to $4–5 billion (c. £3.7bn) of impairments tied to its energy-transition/low?carbon businesses and flagged weaker oil trading, which directly reduces earnings and signaling strategic pullback from some green investments — a clear near-term earnings and investor-sentiment negative. Impairment Report

Large impairment hits flagged: BP warned of up to $4–5 billion (c. £3.7bn) of impairments tied to its energy-transition/low?carbon businesses and flagged weaker oil trading, which directly reduces earnings and signaling strategic pullback from some green investments — a clear near-term earnings and investor-sentiment negative. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / legal pressure: Environmental groups filed petitions challenging permits tied to BP (reported with U.S. Steel), adding potential regulatory/legal headwinds and project delays that could raise costs or restrict operations in affected assets. Permits Petition

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

Featured Stories

