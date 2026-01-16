Croda International (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £135.70 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,714 per share, with a total value of £135.70.

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Steve Foots purchased 6 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,687 per share, for a total transaction of £161.22.

CRDA stock opened at GBX 2,765 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,738.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,730.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,427.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,050 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,112.50.

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

