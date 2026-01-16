Croda International (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £135.70 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,714 per share, with a total value of £135.70.
Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 10th, Steve Foots purchased 6 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,687 per share, for a total transaction of £161.22.
CRDA stock opened at GBX 2,765 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,738.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,730.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,427.
Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.
