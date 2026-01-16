Dreamland Limited’s (NASDAQ:TDIC) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 19th

Dreamland’s (NASDAQ:TDIC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 19th. Dreamland had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Dreamland’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Dreamland in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dreamland has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

TDIC stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29. Dreamland has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

We are an event management service provider based in Hong Kong with over eight years of experience in managing the entire or part of the event lifecycle for our customers. Events encompass a range of public and private events, from trade shows, conferences, concerts, exhibitions, charity galas, brand promotion events to internal corporate events. For enterprises, events offer a highly effective way to maximize their engagement with customers, helping enterprises to generate and qualify leads, deepen relationships with customers and build brand loyalty and advocacy, such as promotion of a brand by satisfied customers through customers sharing positive experiences on social media, providing referrals to friends and family, or simply telling others about the brand.

