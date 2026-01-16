Short Interest in TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Decreases By 54.2%

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,399 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 24,912 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TDK Stock Up 0.5%

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $12.84 on Friday. TDK has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. TDK had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 7.55%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TDK will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

