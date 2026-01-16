Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.9710. 4,121,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,389,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nauticus Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KITT

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Transocean sold 28,185 shares of Nauticus Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $25,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,122,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,277.90. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Transocean sold 2,021,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $2,062,358.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549.42. The trade was a 99.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,144,295 shares of company stock worth $2,161,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nauticus Robotics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nauticus Robotics stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report) by 164.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Nauticus Robotics worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nauticus Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) is a maritime robotics company focused on developing and deploying uncrewed surface and subsea vessels for inspection, survey and maintenance applications. The company’s solutions combine purpose-built hardware with advanced autonomy software and sensor integration, allowing operators to conduct offshore and in-shore missions without personnel aboard. By digitizing routine vessel operations, Nauticus Robotics aims to reduce the time, cost and risk associated with traditional crewed marine services.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) equipped with high-resolution sonar, cameras and other environmental sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.