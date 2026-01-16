Brokerages Set Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) Price Target at $25.00

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $24.00 price target on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Navan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NAVN stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. Navan has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.53.

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Fund V. L. Andreessen acquired 347,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,397,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 5,922,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,210.15. This represents a 6.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz bought 466,058 shares of Navan stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,582,763.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,789,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,735,783.26. This represents a 6.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 5,644,482 shares of company stock valued at $86,979,947 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navan stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

