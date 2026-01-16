ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.40 and last traded at $53.3350. 1,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.69.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3793 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF ( NASDAQ:UCYB Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.05% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

