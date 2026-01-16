Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$300.00 and last traded at C$300.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$297.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$283.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$294.42.

Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture and LBO investments. The firm primarily invests in portfolio of companies that engages in digital transformation, consumer & retail, education, healthcare, energy and services, e-commerce, consumer goods, digital, satellite operations, industry, finance companies, and financial services worldwide.

