Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.1350. 3,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Promis Neurosciences from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Promis Neurosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Promis Neurosciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by ($2.25). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Promis Neurosciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Promis Neurosciences by 39.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,974,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 836,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its holdings in Promis Neurosciences by 367.1% during the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 6,233,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Promis Neurosciences Company Profile

Promis Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research programs target cognitive impairment and other neurological symptoms associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Leveraging a proprietary small?molecule discovery platform, Promis Neurosciences advances both preclinical and early clinical candidates designed to modulate neural pathways involved in memory, learning and neuroinflammation.

See Also

