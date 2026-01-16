Short Interest in John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:JHAC) Decreases By 46.0%

John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:JHAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 170 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 315 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.3%

John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF

The John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (JHAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US companies across the entire market-cap spectrum, selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. JHAC was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

