ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Short Interest Down 47.2% in December

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,573,570 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the December 15th total of 6,773,739 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,102,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,074,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $5,561,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,303,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADCT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 491,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,363. The stock has a market cap of $436.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.95. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADCT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ADC Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of highly targeted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to treat hematological malignancies such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. By marrying the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with potent cytotoxic payloads, the company aims to maximize tumor cell eradication while limiting off-target toxicity.

At the core of ADC Therapeutics’ portfolio is loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl, a CD19-directed ADC that received accelerated approval from the U.S.

