Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,256 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 15th total of 89,792 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 124,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,027. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 272,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 122,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks high current income while preserving capital. Externally managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management following its 2021 acquisition, the trust offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of floating-rate senior secured loans and other corporate debt instruments.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on senior secured bank loans, which typically carry floating interest rates and enjoy priority over other debt in a borrower’s capital structure.

Featured Stories

