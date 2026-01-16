Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,256 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 15th total of 89,792 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 124,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,027. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks high current income while preserving capital. Externally managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management following its 2021 acquisition, the trust offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of floating-rate senior secured loans and other corporate debt instruments.
The trust’s investment strategy is centered on senior secured bank loans, which typically carry floating interest rates and enjoy priority over other debt in a borrower’s capital structure.
