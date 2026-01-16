Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Decreases By 46.5%

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,254,586 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the December 15th total of 4,217,095 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,432,139 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,432,139 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $85.25. 6,458,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDEV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 134.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,216.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

