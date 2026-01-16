BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,475 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 20,362 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 280,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MYD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,026. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE: MYD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in U.S. municipal fixed-income securities, including investment-grade and certain lower-rated bonds that the portfolio managers believe offer attractive yield opportunities. Through its diversified municipal bond portfolio, MYD aims to deliver tax-advantaged income while managing credit and interest rate risk.
MYD’s investment strategy focuses on geographic and sector diversification across states and local governmental entities, covering a range of project types such as education, transportation, healthcare and general obligation bonds.
