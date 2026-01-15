FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.1295, but opened at $11.57. FUCHS shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 2,190 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FUCHS in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get FUCHS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FUPBY

FUCHS Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FUCHS had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUCHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world’s largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers’ specific requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FUCHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUCHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.