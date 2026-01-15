Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Declines By 43.7%

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 128,013 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 227,429 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,299,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 151,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 990,880 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 933,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 35,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 752,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 111,011.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 599,460 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

