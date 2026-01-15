Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Declines By 43.7%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2026

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 128,013 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 227,429 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,299,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 151,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 990,880 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 933,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 35,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 752,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 111,011.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 599,460 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.