Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Increases By 145.4%

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,546 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the December 15th total of 8,372 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 200,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,022,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Germany ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.14. 15,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,096. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

About Franklin FTSE Germany ETF

The Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Germany RIC Capped index. The fund offers market cap-based exposure to large- and mid-cap German equities. FLGR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.