Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.4650, but opened at $112.05. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $112.05, with a volume of 848 shares.
Bank Hapoalim Trading Up 1.2%
The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.60%.
Bank Hapoalim Cuts Dividend
About Bank Hapoalim
Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.
In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.
