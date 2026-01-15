Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.4650, but opened at $112.05. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $112.05, with a volume of 848 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Bank Hapoalim alerts:

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Bank Hapoalim Cuts Dividend

About Bank Hapoalim

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.9362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.