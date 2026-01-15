Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCXU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,701 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 5,740 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,714,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:IPCXU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that was formed in 2021 and is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol IPCXU. As a blank-check vehicle, the company has no operating business of its own and was established to identify and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination with one or more businesses.

The SPAC is sponsored by Inflection Point Capital Management LLC and focuses on sectors where the management team believes there is significant growth potential, including technology, consumer, healthcare and industrial markets.

