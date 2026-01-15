Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 56.3% in December

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,458 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 51,449 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,391 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,391 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

Shares of JWEL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Jowell Global has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Jowell Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more private businesses. The company has no commercial operations of its own and holds its funds in trust pending the completion of an initial business combination.

Since its formation, Jowell Global has targeted opportunities in the technology, consumer and healthcare sectors, with a particular focus on companies operating in Greater China and North America.

