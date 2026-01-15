Short Interest in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Drops By 43.8%

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,318 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 39,741 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KQQQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 110,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,003. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Dividend Announcement

About Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.6%.

The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.

