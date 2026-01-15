iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 10529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.57.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,672,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 153,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 146,140 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 411,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,748,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 58,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

