Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 377,319 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 839,863 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,508,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Investview Stock Performance

INVU traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 3,609,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,008. Investview has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc (OTCMKTS:INVU) is a global financial services and media technology company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The firm specializes in delivering financial education, self?improvement programs and lifestyle coaching through a digital ecosystem of subscription-based platforms. Investview aims to empower retail clients with actionable market insights, trading strategies and personal development content by blending fintech innovation with engaging media experiences.

Through a portfolio of branded channels and online portals, Investview provides video-driven trading courses, market analysis newsletters, mobile applications and live webinars.

