Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/14/2026 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2026 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2026 – Estee Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/5/2026 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/5/2026 – Estee Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/17/2025 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/16/2025 – Estee Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 12/16/2025 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/25/2025 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
  • 11/25/2025 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.
  • 11/22/2025 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

