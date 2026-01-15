NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at Rothschild & Co Redburn

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $245.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Melius Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.94. 206,301,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,634,922. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,809,114 shares of company stock worth $330,707,331. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

