Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Up 110.1% in December

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,861 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the December 15th total of 8,979 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,159 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

HBRIY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

