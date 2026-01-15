Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Expands By 72.9%

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,790 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 7,396 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.

Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.

