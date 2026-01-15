CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $590.00 by Analysts at Capital One Financial

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Capital One Financial from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Capital One Financial currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Arete Research set a $706.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.21.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,536. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.11, a P/E/G ratio of 112.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.00 and a 200 day moving average of $480.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,999.04. This trade represents a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total transaction of $8,448,219.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,090,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,340,294.16. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,048 shares of company stock valued at $35,767,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

