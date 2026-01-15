abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Time to Sell?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.68 and last traded at GBX 1.83. Approximately 316,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 729,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.19.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.27. The firm has a market cap of £8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.33.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

